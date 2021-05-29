Woman dies in Norcross apartment fire fire, official says

Gwinnett County fire crews said a woman died after an apartment caught fire Saturday morning in Norcross.

A Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was on the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross.

Two women occupied the apartment at the time of the fire and one escaped.

Gwinnett County fire crews were alerted someone was trapped inside upon arrival to the scene at 7:03 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The official said crews noticed heavy flames on the first and second floor of the building on arrival, but the fire is now out.

The fire was under control by 7:40 a.m., an official said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Firefighters have not released the name of the person killed in the fire.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____