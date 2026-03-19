Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart announces retirement

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The Brief Superintendent Scott Cowart announced his retirement from Carroll County Schools after 16 years leading the district and 46 years in public education. Cowart plans to serve through June 2026 or until a successor is officially appointed to ensure a seamless transition for the school system. Under his leadership, the district's graduation rate rose from below 70% to a record high of 97.7% in 2025.



One of Georgia's longest-serving school superintendents announced his plans to retire.

Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart told the Board of Education on Thursday about his decision, ending a nearly five-decade career in education.

Career defined by 46 years of dedication to Georgia students

What we know:

Scott Cowart’s journey in education began as a teacher and coach at Central High School, where he spent 21 years and eventually rose to the rank of principal.

After serving as Superintendent of Monroe County Schools for eight years and working with the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement, he returned to lead his home district in 2010.

During his 16-year tenure at the helm of Carroll County Schools, Cowart implemented the "24STRONG" initiative to unify the district's five school clusters into a cohesive system.

The district also became the largest in the nation to earn National STEM Certification across all 23 of its campuses under his watch.

What we don't know:

The Board of Education has not yet named a specific successor or a finalized timeline for the search process.

While the board will meet soon to discuss the selection process, the identity of the final candidates will remain unknown until the board narrows the field to its top three finalists.

Leadership sparks historic growth and facility upgrades

By the numbers:

46: Total years Scott Cowart has dedicated to public education.

16: Years served as the Superintendent of Carroll County Schools.

97.7%: The record-high graduation rate achieved by the district in 2025.

23: Number of campuses that secured National STEM Certification.

14: Minimum number of days the board must wait after naming finalists before a final vote.

Community reflects on ‘visionary’ impact

What they're saying:

"Serving the students, staff, and families of Carroll County has been the greatest honor of my professional life," Cowart said. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I know that the foundation we have built is strong enough to support even greater heights."

Board Chairman Kerry Miller praised the departing leader's impact on the region. "The improvements we’ve witnessed across every aspect of our school system during his tenure are nothing short of remarkable," Miller said.

Cowart noted that he plans to remain involved with the schools in a different capacity. "I look forward to being a lifelong Advocate, Ambassador, and Ally for Carroll County Schools," he said. "My heart will always be 24STRONG."

Board begins search for new district leader

What's next:

The Board of Education will schedule a meeting to discuss the formal process for selecting the next superintendent.

Once the board selects up to three finalists, Georgia law requires a minimum 14-day waiting period before a final vote can be taken to officially appoint the new leader.

Cowart will continue to lead the district through the end of June 2026 to facilitate a smooth transition of power.