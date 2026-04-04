Injured worker rescued at Google Data Center site in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A worker is in serious condition after a high-altitude rescue at a Google Data Center construction site in LaGrange on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
LaGrange fire crews rushed to the construction site on Pegasus Parkway at 2:47 p.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, they found a worker who had been injured while working on a roof about 50 feet above the ground.
First responders worked to stabilize the person on the roof before using an aerial platform to bring them down safely.
A medical helicopter then flew the patient to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
What they're saying:
LaGrange fire officials noted the rescue was a unique challenge because the worker was stranded on a high roof.
"This incident highlights the coordinated efforts of the LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department, Troup County AMR, and on-site personnel, whose teamwork ensured a safe and efficient rescue from a challenging elevated environment," the LaGrange Fire Department said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet said how the worker was injured or if a fall took place.
The identity of the worker has not been released.
The Source: The information in this report comes from the LaGrange Fire Department.