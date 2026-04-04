Injured worker rescued at Google Data Center site in LaGrange

article

The Brief A construction worker was flown to a trauma center Friday after being injured 50 feet up on a roof. Emergency crews used an aerial platform to safely lower the patient from the Google Data Center site. Officials say the worker is in serious but stable condition as investigators look into what happened.



A worker is in serious condition after a high-altitude rescue at a Google Data Center construction site in LaGrange on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

LaGrange fire crews rushed to the construction site on Pegasus Parkway at 2:47 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a worker who had been injured while working on a roof about 50 feet above the ground.

First responders worked to stabilize the person on the roof before using an aerial platform to bring them down safely.

A medical helicopter then flew the patient to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

What they're saying:

LaGrange fire officials noted the rescue was a unique challenge because the worker was stranded on a high roof.

"This incident highlights the coordinated efforts of the LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department, Troup County AMR, and on-site personnel, whose teamwork ensured a safe and efficient rescue from a challenging elevated environment," the LaGrange Fire Department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how the worker was injured or if a fall took place.

The identity of the worker has not been released.