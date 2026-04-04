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Injured worker rescued at Google Data Center site in LaGrange

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Published  April 4, 2026 1:09pm EDT
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LaGrange fire crews rescued an injured worker on April 3, 2026, at a Google Data Center construction site. (Credit: LaGrange Fire Department) 

The Brief

    • A construction worker was flown to a trauma center Friday after being injured 50 feet up on a roof.
    • Emergency crews used an aerial platform to safely lower the patient from the Google Data Center site.
    • Officials say the worker is in serious but stable condition as investigators look into what happened. 

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A worker is in serious condition after a high-altitude rescue at a Google Data Center construction site in LaGrange on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

LaGrange fire crews rushed to the construction site on Pegasus Parkway at 2:47 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a worker who had been injured while working on a roof about 50 feet above the ground. 

First responders worked to stabilize the person on the roof before using an aerial platform to bring them down safely. 

A medical helicopter then flew the patient to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.

What they're saying:

LaGrange fire officials noted the rescue was a unique challenge because the worker was stranded on a high roof.

"This incident highlights the coordinated efforts of the LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department, Troup County AMR, and on-site personnel, whose teamwork ensured a safe and efficient rescue from a challenging elevated environment," the LaGrange Fire Department said in a statement. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how the worker was injured or if a fall took place. 

The identity of the worker has not been released.

The Source: The information in this report comes from the LaGrange Fire Department. 

LaGrangeCrime and Public SafetyNews