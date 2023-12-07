Information on 4th Street closure Dec. 7-12

article

A major closure is planned for 4th Street between Peachtree Street NE and Cypress Street NE Dec. 7 through 12, according to the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation.

This closure will allow for the installation of two (2) cranes at a construction site located at 736 Peachtree Street, NE. The closure will start at midnight Dec. 7 and end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 12.

The following detour routes will be in effect:

Westbound traffic on 4th Street NE approaching Peachtree Street, NE

• Turn Left onto Peachtree St. NE to 3rd St. NE

• Turn right onto 3rd St. NE to Cypress St. NE

• Turn right onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE

• End Detour

Northbound traffic on Peachtree Street attempting to turn left onto 4TH Street, NE

• Bypass 4th St.

• Left onto 5th St. NE to Cypress St. NE

• Left onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE

• End Detour

Southbound traffic on Peachtree Street attempting to turn right onto 4TH Street, NE

• Bypass 4th St.

• Turn right onto 3rd St. NE to Cypress St. NE

• Turn right onto Cypress St. NE back to 4th Street NE

• End Detour

MAP OF THE AREA