Inflation pushes more shoppers to pay-what-you-can grocery in Atlanta

A donation-based grocery store in Atlanta's Grove Park community has seen an influx of shoppers over the last few months as food prices continue to soar.

The Grocery Spot is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Typically, you know, people would get in the line early. About twelve, one o'clock it's pretty desolate until after the after work folks come on in, but the last few days, few weeks--months even--people have been steadily in this line until about four, five o'clock," explained Jonah "Stone" Goode, who helped open The Grocery Spot. "There's just a need right now and people are coming to get some help."

Goode and his partner, Matthew Jones, originally opened the store as a for-profit business last year, but quickly realized they needed to change their approach and applied for 501(c)(3) status.

Now, the store is a pay-what-you-can grocery. Each customer is limited to one basket of food per day and some in-demand items like eggs and cereal have quantity restrictions.

"We bag and box you up and we just ask, would you like to make a donation today? Sometimes people say yes. Sometimes they say not today, maybe another time or sometimes they say they don't have it--either way, you leave with that food," said Goode.

Inflation hit 9.1% in the United States in June and customers at The Grocery Spot said the store has made a huge difference as they try to keep food on the table.

"It helps with the grocery store prices and everything," said Alethia Glover. "'Cause the grocery store is expensive."

Glover said she goes to The Grocery Spot once a week to pick up healthy foods that help her manage her diabetes.

"Vegetables and milk," Glover explained.

According to The Grocery Spot, they spend about $500 each day to serve 200-300 families. The store relies on contributions from shoppers and other donors to stay in operation and those donations are needed now more than ever.

"That's how we keep the doors open," said Goode. "Without the donations, we close. It's over."

Goode said the grocery helps feed not just people in the immediate area, but also college students from Georgia Tech, Georgia State and the Atlanta University Center.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit: thegroceryspot.org.