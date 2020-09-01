Infant saved by Georgia school resource officer

It all happened in a matter of seconds and that's how quickly Gwinnett County School Resource Officers Rhonda Wood reacted.

"I just knew something was wrong. I had to get down the hill," said Officer Rhonda Wood.

Bodycam video shows two 16-year-old girls rushing toward the group of officers who were hosting a community meet-and-greet at the Plantation Ridge Apartments on the morning of August 11.

"As they got closer, I noticed the girl’s face looked frantic and it really stuck out to me that the baby didn't look responsive," said Wood.

Officer Wood quickly, but calmly flipped the 7-month-old boy to clear his airway as the girls described the confetti debris the child swallowed at a birthday party. In seven years with the Gwinnett County School Police Department, Wood has never been in this type of situation. She said her training kicked in and she was laser-like focused on saving the baby boy, that is, until she realized he was actually okay.

"I heard the far distant sound of everyone yelling he's crying; you can stop and that's when I heard the cry at that moment. Once I heard he was safe, I pulled him close to me and I wanted to calm him," said the officer who is assigned to Lanier High School in Sugar Hill.

The baby boy was checked out by paramedics who arrived shortly after the officers intervened. Officer Wood said she appreciates the accolades from colleagues who call her a hero, but insists the real heroes are the two Lanier High School teens who rushed to get the baby the life-saving help.

