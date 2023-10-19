'Supermom': Infant orangutan accepted by adoptive mother at Zoo Atlanta

article

A baby Sumatran orangutan now has a new family at Zoo Atlanta.

Nangka, the 5-month-old orangutan, arrived at Zoo Atlanta last month from the Sacramento Zoo after officials said it became apparent his biological mother wasn't interested in caring for him.

She's now been adopted by "supermom" Madu, and zoo officials say the pair are bonding well.

Nangka is Madu's fifth adopted child and is said to be an extremely devoted parent.

She's been trained to bring her babies forward to get bottle feedings from human caregivers through a mesh barrier.

Orangutans have the longest dependent childhood of any terrestrial mammal outside of humans with babies learning everything about how to survive from their mothers.

Madu and Nangka will continue to bond behind the scenes before exploring the outdoor complex together.