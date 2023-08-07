Indictments looming: Trump's legal team to appeal Fulton County judge's ruling

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump say they will appeal a Fulton County judge's ruling to the state supreme court.

That ruling rejected an attempt to toss the findings from a special grand jury and to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case.

The former president's team disagrees with the judge's decision that they did not have sufficient legal standing to make the challenge.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected all motions from former President Donald Trump that would have delayed pending grand jury actions.

McBurney’s order means we could see indictments in Georgia of Donald Trump and perhaps a dozen others as early as next week.

Former President Trump’s legal team has waited since March for Robert McBurney to rule on their motion challenging the legality of the Special Purpose Grand Jury.

DA Willis was the first in the country to launch a criminal investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Because of the complexity of the case, she chose to use a special purpose grand jury, one that meets longer than a typical grand jury and can focus on only one investigation.

The former president and one of the so-called fake electors, Cathy Latham, challenged the legality of using that grand jury’s report as evidence for another grand jury to consider.

But McBurney said their motion was "premature" writing "guessing at what the picture might look like before the investigative dots are connected may be a popular game for the media and blogosphere, but it is not a proper role for the courts and formal legal argument."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney

He also denied their "bold request" that Willis be disqualified.

The Trump team appears poised to take another run at the Georgia Supreme Court. That panel rejected their first attempt because they had no judge’s order to appeal.

Now they do, but time is running out if it hasn’t already.

Indictments in the Fulton County election interference case are expected in the coming weeks, perhaps days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report