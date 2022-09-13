Increase in rape cases post-pandemic, Atlanta police say

Young women are reporting being raped in Atlanta at an increasing pace.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating 12 incidents over the most recent 28-day period, according to Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

He told Atlanta City Council members during a briefing Monday that the reports are more than twice the previous month.

However, the director of a Rape Crisis Center said the report does not account for all the incidents because so many young women choose not to come forward.

Susan Schuenemann says her center, Piedmont, is also seeing a rise in cases.

She attributes it to a rise in casual contacts over the internet and alcohol-induced outings at bars and clubs.

"Always tell someone where you are going and how long you plan to be there," Schuenemann said.

She added all victims think it is something they did, "but it is misplaced guilt".

The director advises victims to come forward. "It can be empowering to do so," she added.