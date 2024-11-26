Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed on Austell Road in Cobb County Tuesday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  November 26, 2024 8:17am EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police responded to fatal collision involving a pedestrian near Orange Hill Drive and Austell Road on Tuesday morning.

No other information has been released about the incident at this time. A spokesperson for the department said they will provide more information as soon as it is available from their investigators. 

Lanes were blocked in the area shortly after 7 a.m.

MAP OF THE AREA

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.