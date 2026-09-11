Impaired driver sentenced to 10 years in prison after speeding kills Canton cyclist

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The Brief A Canton man entered a non-negotiated guilty plea after driving over 90 mph while impaired and killing a cyclist on Sugar Pike Road. The defendant faces a 15-year sentence with 10 years in prison for the 2025 crash that killed Carlos Moreno Gutierrez. Evidence from the vehicle showed extreme speeding before the crash, leaving four children without their only remaining parent.



A 43-year-old Canton man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatal DUI charges in a crash that killed a local cyclist.

Sugar Pike Road crash

What we know:

Lane William Keyes entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and open container charges. Superior Court Judge Tony Baker sentenced Keyes to 15 years, ordering him to serve the first 10 years in prison.

The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2025, when Keyes drove his 2023 Rivian R1T truck at speeds exceeding 90 mph on Hickory Flat Highway and Sugar Pike Road. He crossed the center line on Sugar Pike Road and struck Carlos Moreno Gutierrez, 51, who was riding his bicycle on the opposite side of the road.

Carlos Moreno Gutierrez (Photo provided by the Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit)

Moreno Gutierrez died from generalized blunt force trauma despite lifesaving efforts by passers-by and first responders. Keyes hit a fence, trees, and a retaining wall before stopping. Nearly four hours later, Keyes registered a .115 blood alcohol level alongside positive tests for THC.

Camera evidence inside the Rivian documented speeds of 99 mph on Hickory Flat Highway near Earney Road and 93 mph on Sugar Pike Road near the cemetery. The victim's four children and a close friend delivered emotional statements during the hearing, describing how the loss left the family without their sole surviving parent.

Keyes sentence details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Keyes will begin serving his prison sentence or when restitution payments will start.

Cherokee Judicial Circuit

Why you should care:

The court ordered Keyes to pay $14,870 in restitution, complete 300 hours of community service, finish substance abuse treatment, and avoid all contact with the family. Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb noted the state sought the maximum allowable 15-year prison sentence, emphasizing that the crash resulted from conscious choices to drive while impaired.