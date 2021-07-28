Impaired driver hits two Marietta patrol cars, police say

A man faces multiple charges after Marietta police said he crashed into not one, but two of their patrol cars early Saturday morning.

Officer P. Wyshon said he and two other officers responded to an accident on Interstate 75 North near the N. Marietta Parkway exit just before 2 a.m.

Officer Wyshon said he had walked a short distance from the scene to check on another vehicle on the shoulder when he spotted a black Chevrolet Silverado truck headed straight for one of the patrol cars parked in the far right-hand lane.

A Marietta PD officer spotted a black Chevrolet Silverado truck headed straight for one of the patrol cars parked in the far right-hand lane and barrelled into a second one. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It all happened so fast. I mean, he was going at least, you know, 65 miles an hour's the speed limit," Officer Wyshon recalled. "I told Officer McDonald, 'Man, he's about to hit your car.' And sure enough, he hit Officer McDonald's car. The car barreled into Officer Salyer's car and we start sprinting up-scene."

According to Marietta police, Officer Salyer was in the front seat of his patrol car filling out paperwork at the time of the collision and he was not seriously injured.

Officers said they found the driver of the truck slumped over the wheel after the crash. First responders administered him Narcan and transported him to a local hospital.

Back in 2019, Marietta Police started what they call the "ASSIST Team." After officers revive someone using Narcan, they notify the ASSIST Team and within 24 hours, two non-uniformed officers meet with that person to offer them help.

"With the ASSIST Team, they have partnered with Metro Ambulance. They've also partnered with Marietta Fire. We've also partnered with the Davis Direction. It's a drug treatment facility and what we all try to do is help that individual recover from this opioid dependence," explained Officer Paul Hill.

Officer P. Wyshon said he and two other officers responded to an accident on Interstate 75 North near the N. Marietta Parkway exit just before 2 a.m. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officer Wyshon said he hopes the images of two damaged patrol cars will help remind drivers about the importance of following Georgia's move over law.

"I hope people do realize that, you know, you need to slow down or move over when you can. You're not only putting ourselves at risk, but you're putting the other drivers who we're on-scene with," said Officer Wyshon.

