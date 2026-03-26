Immersive experience puts visitors on International Space Station

The Brief The acclaimed high-tech immersive experience "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE" opens to audiences this Friday, March 27th at Pullman Yards. The experience uses virtual reality to transport visitors to the International Space Station, and features footage completely shot in and around the ISS. "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE" was created back in 2021, and has since played to more than half a million people in major cities across North America and around the world.



Following the highly successful openings of "Serial Killer: The Exhibition" and "The Golden Girls Kitchen" earlier this year, Atlanta’s Pullman Yards is leaving Earth behind for its next big immersive experience.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took an exclusive first look at "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE," which opens to general audiences on Friday, March 27th. Billed as "the world’s largest immersive space experience," the high-tech attraction aims to replicate life on board the International Space Station, giving visitors a rare look at how astronauts live and work nearly 250 miles above Earth. "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE" was created back in 2021, and has since played to more than half a million people in major cities across North America and around the world.

So…how does the experience realistically transport visitors all the way to the ISS? Through the use of virtual reality, of course. And the images on display inside the VR goggles are the real thing, completely shot in and around the ISS. It all stems from the Emmy-winning series "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience," created and produced by Felix & Paul Studios in collaboration with NASA and TIME Studio, which was shot over a period of three years and captured more than 250 hours of VR footage.

Tickets for "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE" at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers Street Northeast) start at $34 for adults and $24 for children; for dates and times, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring the "out of this world" new experience!

The Source: Information for this story comes from press materials provided by "Space Explorers: THE INFINITE" and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



