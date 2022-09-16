Extension cords sold on Amazon should 'immediately' be thrown away, CPSC says

article

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards.

The male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire and carbon monoxide poisoning hazards, according to the independent safety agency.

The cords were sold on Amazon under various brand names and in multiple colors and lengths. The agency could not confirm a specific number of cords that are included in the warning.

People use the extension cords to back-feed electricity to a home during a power outage by connecting a generator to an outlet in the home, according to the warning notice.

The issue is that when it's plugged into a generator or outlet, the opposite end has live electricity that can pose "a risk of serious shock or electrocution," the agency continued.

The cords can also cause a fire because power is flowing in the opposite direction of the typical flow of power and circumvents safety features of the home’s electrical system, according to the CPSC.

The cord length can also encourage the use of a generator near the home, risking carbon monoxide poisoning.

The CPSC said the cords do not comply with applicable national safety codes, such as National Fire Protection Association 70.

To help identify the recalled cords, the agency listed out some Amazon Standard Identification Numbers associated with the products.

These numbers, listed on the warning page, can be found in the product’s URL bar or the product details section on Amazon.

Consumers are urged not to buy or sell the aforementioned cords.

