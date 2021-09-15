Imagine Music Festival 2021: Organizers cancel event citing severe weather concerns

article

Georgia-based Imagine Music Festival 2021 is canceled with officials citing severe weather concerns, according to an announcement on the music festival's website.

Music festival officials said the chance of severe weather from Hurricane Nicholas prompted the public safety team and directors to call off the festival.

The festival, which was also canceled in 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic concerns, was set for Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

"Our public safety team, meteorologists, local authorities, and our experienced directors have determined that the potential for severe weather impacting the event site, creating an unacceptable risk of unsafe conditions for guests and staff," a social media announcement said.

Ticket holders will be given the option to transfer their current pass to 2022 or request a refund.

Festival organizers said there are plans to utilize resources to assist relief efforts for the storm in Texas and Louisiana.

