Illuminarium blasts Atlanta with a magical winter storm

The FOX 5 Storm Team can’t make any promises about a white Christmas this year — but at least one spot in metro Atlanta can guarantee a winter wonderland for families in the mood for a snowy adventure this holiday season.

Illuminarium Atlanta — the 30,000-square-foot immersive attraction and event venue located along the Atlanta BeltLine — recently launched its new show "Winter Wonderland Spectacular," which is scheduled to run through January. Designers say the idea of the show is to surround visitors with Christmas magic, taking them into the center of a swirling snowstorm, whisking them away to Santa’s winter palace, and thrilling them with the awe-inspiring Northern Lights.

So how is this all accomplished? As Illuminarium CEO Alan Greenberg told us when the attraction opened, "Illuminarium is a place that can take you any place." Essentially, the space is equipped with $15 million worth of technology which Greenberg says creates a virtual reality without the need for VR goggles — meaning there are video projections, sound, and even floor vibrations that bring the virtual worlds to life.

Illuminarium Atlanta is located at 550 Somerset Terrace Northeast in Atlanta – and general admission tickets are $35 and include a cup of hot cocoa and a selfie with Santa! For information on dates, times, and tickets, click here.

If you’ve never been to Illuminarium Atlanta, the best way to truly understand the concept is to see it. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing a chilling blast of winter inside!