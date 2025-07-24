Illinois man found guilty of sexually abusing of Pauling County 12-year-old

article

An Illinois man will be sentenced today after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a Pauling County 12-year-old.

Last week, a Paulding County jury found 34-year-old Travon Watson of Granite City, Illinois, guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation.

What we know:

Officials say their investigation began on Oct. 8, 2022, when the mother of the victim contacted the Dallas Police Department about the reported abuse.

During the four-day trial, the victim and the lead detective testified before the court.

After two days of deliberation, the jury found Watson guilty on all charges.

What they're saying:

"I am grateful to the members of the jury and the citizens of this county that we are putting our foot down and refuse to accept this heinous behavior in our county. This is a trend we must continue to create a safer Paulding County," said Assistant District Attorney Deidra Alexander, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

"Children have an unequivocal right to grow up in peace with their innocence guarded against those who prey on that innocence," said District Attorney Robert S. Lane. "As the most vulnerable members of our society, my office will use every tool at its disposal to ensure that children are protected from those who would prey on them."

What's next:

A sentencing hearing for Watson will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Paulding County Superior Court. Watson is in custody at the Paulding County Jail until his sentencing.