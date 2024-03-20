Idaho man pleads guilty to cyberattacks targeting Georgia health care facilities, police

article

An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of people's personal information by hacking computer systems in multiple Georgia cities.

Officials say 44-year-old Robert Purbeck, who goes by "Lifelock" and "Studmaster," stole the information of more than 132,000 people through the darknet.

On Tuesday, Purbeck pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of computer fraud and abuse.

According to information provided in court, Purbeck bought access to a Griffin medical clinic on a darknet marketplace in June 2017. He then used those stolen credentials to steal medical records and other documents containing the sensitive personal information of more than 43,000 people.

In 2018, Purbeck bought access on a darknet marketplace to a server used by the City of Newnan Police Department - stealing police reports and documents containing the personal information of over 17,000 individuals.

Authorities say Purbeck had at least 17 other victims across the United States.

On Aug. 31, 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Purbeck's home in Meridian, Idaho. Investigators say they found the personal information of more than 132,000 people on the computers and devices seized during that search.

"Purbeck breached computer systems in our district and across the country, stole vast amounts of personal information, and aggravated his crimes by weaponizing sensitive data in an egregious attempt to extort his victims," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Cyber-attacks on health care facilities and local governments pose a grave risk to the security of personal information. Our office is committed to tirelessly coordinating with our law enforcement partners to help safeguard the sensitive information of citizens by combatting cybercrime threats from within and outside this district."

As part of his guilty plea, Purbeck has agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution to his victims.

He will be sentenced on June 18 at the United States Courthouse in Newnan.