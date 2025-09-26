Ice, camera, action! Disney On Ice brings icons to Metro Atlanta

The Brief "Disney On Ice presents Jump In!" takes over Gas South Arena through Sunday, September 28th, filling the venue with some of the most iconic Disney characters in history. "Jump In!" is the newest full-length show from Disney On Ice and is scheduled to play 36 cities during the 2025-2026 season. Pre-show Character Experiences are available as ticket enhancements, which means children and their families can spend a little time with Moana and take photos before the characters take the ice.



From Mickey to Donald and Moana to Stitch, the biggest stars in the entertainment galaxy are in Metro Atlanta this weekend — and best of all, they’re all under the same massive roof!

"Disney On Ice presents Jump In!" takes over Gas South Arena through Sunday, September 28th, filling the Duluth venue with the kind of Disney magic you’d expect from a show featuring more than 50 iconic Disney characters. "Jump In!" is the newest full-length show from Disney On Ice; it launched in Orlando last month and is scheduled to play 36 cities during the 2025-2026 season.

But, of course, our big concern is only one city: Duluth! And over the next few days, audiences will get a chance to see a long list of Disney legends gliding across the ice, including a parade of princesses, "Toy Story" favorites, and the Madrigal family from "Encanto." And for the first time ever, "Jump In!" brings Anxiety, Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear from "Inside Out 2" to the ice, along with new characters from "Moana 2."

Oh, and all those famous characters will be skating to all those famous songs, too. We’re talking Disney hits including "Let It Go" and "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" — so come prepared to sing along! Pre-show Character Experiences are also available as ticket enhancements, which means children and their families can spend a little time with Moana and take photos before the characters take the ice.

Performances of "Disney On Ice presents Jump In!" are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 am., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Gas South Arena is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth — for information on tickets, click here.