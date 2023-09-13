Tractor-trailer overturns in 7-car pileup unleashing raw chicken

article

Some eastbound lanes on I-285 in Sandy Springs are beginning to reopen after an overturned tractor-trailer and a massive raw chicken spill closed them all Wednesday evening. Sandy Springs police confirmed seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near the Chattahoochee River just before 6:30 p.m. Two lanes reopened by 8 p.m. with an expectation that more would follow.

Emergency services were seen responding to the incident. Police said the crash not only caused a fuel spill, but the semi was carrying tens of thousands of pounds of raw rotisserie chicken that ended up all over the interstate.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ I-285 EB lanes shut down Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer crash.

It's not yet clear what led to the pileup. FOX 5 is working to learn more.

In the meantime, officials are still urging drivers to find an alternate route as they continue to reopen the roadway.

