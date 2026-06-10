'I was frozen': Masked teens ambush buyer in Facebook Marketplace trap

The Brief A Gwinnett County man is warning the public after masking, gloving teens ambushed and robbed him at gunpoint during a setup Facebook Marketplace deal. The attackers hit the victim in the face with a firearm, stole his passwords and went on a massive digital spending spree. The violent Riverdale robbery left the victim covered in blood, and detectives are now using delivery addresses to track the suspects.



A Gwinnett County man is recovering and warning others after masked teens smacked him with a rifle and held a Glock to his face during a Facebook Marketplace cell phone exchange in a Riverdale neighborhood.

Riverdale ambush investigation

What we know:

An online cell phone transaction turned bloody around 10 p.m. on May 15 when a buyer was ambushed inside his car in a Riverdale neighborhood. The victim said a group of teens, estimated to be between 15 and 17 years old, ran up to his lowered window and struck him in the head with a rifle. Another teen jumped into the passenger seat and pointed a Glock directly at his face.

The attackers dragged the bleeding man out of his vehicle and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over his mobile device, passwords and Cash App PIN. After forcing the victim to transfer money to their accounts, the masked and gloved group ran into the night, leaving him covered in blood.

The suspects then launched a massive spending spree using the victim's stolen banking and retail accounts. According to the victim, the teens ordered ammunition, a gun laser attachment for a Glock, clothing, masks and even a car through his Amazon account. They also used his funds to buy items from Shein, Temu and ordered food via DoorDash.

The delivery trails are providing investigators with physical coordinates, as the fraudulent orders were shipped to multiple properties. Records show items were sent to two different houses in Riverdale, as well as a home in Florida. The victim now states he will only conduct e-commerce transactions in well-lit, designated exchange areas at local police precincts.

Clayton County suspect search

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact neighborhood or street address where the initial setup and assault occurred. Police have not released descriptions or names of any specific suspects, and it is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

Investigators have not stated whether the residents living at the delivery addresses in Riverdale and Florida are connected to the armed robbery or if the packages were sent to vacant properties.

Marketplace safety measures

What you can do:

Local police departments strongly advise the public to prioritize personal safety over a retail deal and always utilize police precinct safe exchange zones. These designated areas are highly visible, well-lit and monitored by law enforcement surveillance to deter criminals.

Experts recommend never meeting a buyer or seller at night, in isolated neighborhoods, or inside a personal vehicle. If a buyer insists on meeting in a residential area or reacts poorly to a police station meet-up, cancel the transaction immediately.