All lanes reopen after fire crash shuts down I-85 NB Friday night

UPDATE:

As of 10:25 p.m. Friday night, all lanes appear to have reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Gwinnett County Police has shut down all northbound lanes south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard due to a serious crash Friday evening.

Officials say the roadway will likely be closed for several hours while crews work to clear it, and investigate.

Meanwhile, some drivers tell FOX 5 they have not moved in nearly an hour. Some have even turned their cars off as they sit idly.

A viewer sent in a photo of her view from the roadway. There appeared to massive amounts of thick, dark smoke and a fire.

Drivers report seeing large amounts of smoke on I-85. (Photo submitted by viewer)

The Georgia State Police and Gwinnett Police County Department say they are redirecting traffic and ask for patience as they try to get everyone out of the area safely.

The department says they'll give an update via social media when traffic reopens.

I-85 SB traffic (Credit: GDOT)

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.