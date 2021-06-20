Lanes closed on I-75 north at Roswell Road after traffic incident, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is telling drivers to avoid Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road for up to eight hours while crews conduct road repairs following or a traffic incident.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes are affected for necessary road repairs.
Marietta police said crews are working to repair a hole in an overpass.
Marietta Police recommend using North or South Marietta Parkway (Ga. Highway 120) as an alternate route.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the incident and if there are any injuries.
