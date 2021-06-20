Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Lanes closed on I-75 north at Roswell Road after traffic incident, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Some lanes of I-75N will be closed for necessary road repairs.

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is telling drivers to avoid Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road for up to eight hours while crews conduct road repairs following or a traffic incident. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes are affected for necessary road repairs. 

Marietta police said crews are working to repair a hole in an overpass. 

Marietta Police recommend using North or South Marietta Parkway (Ga. Highway 120) as an alternate route. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the incident and if there are any injuries. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.