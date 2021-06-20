Lanes closed on I-75 north at Roswell Road after traffic incident, police say

article

The Marietta Police Department is telling drivers to avoid Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road for up to eight hours while crews conduct road repairs following or a traffic incident.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes are affected for necessary road repairs.

Marietta police said crews are working to repair a hole in an overpass.

Marietta Police recommend using North or South Marietta Parkway (Ga. Highway 120) as an alternate route.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the incident and if there are any injuries.

