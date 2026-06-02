I-285 weekend closure: All lanes shutting down on part of westside

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The Brief State transportation crews plan to completely shut down a heavily traveled section of Interstate 285 on the west side of Atlanta this weekend. The weekend closure will completely block all northbound and southbound lanes for concrete grinding and major rebuilding work. Regional transportation officials warn drivers to expect widespread delays and heavy congestion across major intersecting highways.



State transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for widespread gridlock as a complete weekend interstate shutdown blocks a critical Atlanta travel corridor.

What we know:

Contractor work crews on behalf of the Georgia Department of Transportation will implement the second full closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 285 this weekend.

The complete shutdown will impact the stretch between State Route 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Exit 9 and Cascade Road at Exit 7. Weather and onsite conditions permitting, the closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.

No vehicle traffic will be permitted through this section of I-285 at any point during the weekend.

In addition to the total shutdown between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, crews will close one left lane on Interstate 285 northbound between Washington Road at Exit 1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Exit 9.

The construction work supports the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, a 10-mile effort from State Route 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

Crews will utilize the empty highway to safely mill and grind existing concrete pavement while preparing for slab repair and replacement. Additional full closures of various segments of Interstate 285 are expected throughout the duration of the multiyear project.

Dig deeper:

Clearly marked detours will guide drivers around the construction zone.

Southbound I-285 traffic will be diverted east onto Interstate 20 at Exit 10A to connect with Interstate 75/Interstate 85 southbound.

Northbound and westbound I-285 traffic will be diverted to State Route 166/Langford Parkway at Exit 5.

Overhead message boards and roadside signage will alert motorists well in advance of the lane blockages.

Officials strongly advise anyone traveling anywhere in the metro area this weekend to allow substantial extra travel time, consider alternate routes, and check traffic conditions before leaving by using the 511GA app or other navigation tools.

Widespread, region-wide delays are expected on I-20, I-75/I-85, and Langford Parkway, alongside spillover traffic on local roads throughout southwest Atlanta and Fulton County.

By the numbers:

The major infrastructure repair push requires a massive financial and logistical commitment.

10: The total mileage of the Interstate 285 Westside reconstruction zone running through Fulton County.

206 million: The total cost in dollars allocated for this concrete repair effort.

2028: The target year scheduled for the final completion of the reconstruction project.