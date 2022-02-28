Hole in bridge deck shuts down portion of I-285 NB near Langford Parkway

article

Police have closed some northbound lanes of I-285 past Langford Parkway in Fulton County.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, district maintenance and bridge engineer are evaluating a localized hole in the bridge deck.

Two lanes of I-285 north are expected to remain closed at least into the evening for repairs, officials said.

Southbound and other northbound lanes are expected to remain open.

GDOT advises all motorists traveling northbound to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays.

