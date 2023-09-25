I-285 lanes shut down for emergency maintenance over damaging debris

article

Crews have blocked off half the lanes on Interstate 285 South for emergency repairs after a road collapse and debris damaged multiple vehicles.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the collapse happened on I-285 before State Route 166/Langford Parkway.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, multiple vehicles have sustained tire damage due to debris on the interstate.

Two lanes have been shut down while units work to clear the roadway and do emergency maintenance.

At this time, no one has been injured by the situation.

Drivers should plan for delays and look for alternative routes to avoid the area.

