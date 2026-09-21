I-285 Fulton County closure: Full highway shutdown scheduled Sept. 25-28

The Brief Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County will face a full closure in both directions between Cascade Road and Langford Parkway starting Sept. 25. Georgia Department of Transportation crews will shut down the stretch until Sept. 28 for concrete slab milling and reconstruction work. Drivers should expect extreme travel delays and use the 511GA app or alternate routes to navigate around the construction zone.



All lanes on Interstate 285 in southwest Fulton County will shut down in both directions over the final weekend of September as road crews perform major concrete reconstruction work.

I-285 full closure

What we know:

Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 285 between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and State Route 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5). The full closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, and run through 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

Workers will mill and grind roadway concrete to prepare to repair or replace concrete slabs through the project area. This operation is part of the ongoing $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild concrete slab reconstruction project running from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road, which is scheduled for completion in 2029.

GDOT urges drivers to plan extra travel time, reduce speed, and use the 511GA app for real-time traffic updates and detour details.

Weather impact on work

What we don't know:

Transportation officials have not confirmed whether weather conditions will delay or postpone the planned weekend work. GDOT noted that full weekend closures may be rescheduled if weather or onsite roadway conditions prevent safe and efficient operations.