Husband arrested after fatally shooting wife outside Orlando bank, police say

Orlando police say the husband of a woman shot and killed outside of a Navy Federal Credit Union on Tuesday has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

It happened on Gardens Park Boulevard near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando.

Authorities say the victim was an employee at the credit union. She's been identified as Barbara Tommey, 27.

Investigators say she was shot and killed near the front door of the bank by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, 35. In an update on Wednesday morning, police said the two had been going through a divorce and she was no longer living with him.

After officials spent hours looking for Ofori following the shooting, a search warrant was served at his apartment and he was taken into custody.

Police have not released a motive in the killing.

The Navy Federal Credit Union released a statement on the shooting:

"This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police. Our thoughts are with our team member's family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."