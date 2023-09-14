Hurricane Lee has millions in New England preparing for strong winds, widespread power outages starting Friday

Millions of people from New England to the Canadian Maritimes are bracing for impacts from Hurricane Lee as the powerful Category 2 hurricane takes aim at the region, triggering multiple watches ahead of the arrival of tropical storm and hurricane conditions by Friday.

Hurricane Lee made its pivotal turn to the north on Wednesday to keep the forecast on track, and by 5 p.m. Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches had been issued for the New England coastline, including Boston, through Nova Scotia in Canada .

Boston could see sustained tropical-storm-force-winds by Friday evening through the first part of the weekend, and concerns are growing that with leaves still on trees the expected wind and possible heavy rain could snap branches and limbs and pull down power lines, leaving thousands of people in the dark.

With about a day left before the effects of Hurricane Lee began to slam the region, residents from New England to Canada are rushing to complete preparations.

Where Hurricane Lee currently is. (FOX Weather)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency were urging residents to prepare for impact.

"We are tracking the path of the storm and coordinating with federal and local partners to prepare for its arrival," Mills said in a statement . "We urge Maine people to exercise caution and to take common-sense steps to ensure they have all they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer moving into the weekend."

The NHC says Lee will weaken as it moves into a more volatile environment of increasing wind shear, drier air and cooler waters. However, Lee’s massive size and expected increase in forward speed suggest the weakening process may be slow, and the storm will continue to grow in size as it continues to spin to the north.

The hurricane is expected to become extratropical – meaning the storm would no longer need to draw its power from warm waters. So for the millions of people living along the coast of New England from Connecticut to Maine , the potential impacts could be more like a nor’easter during winter rather than a land-falling hurricane.

For coastal areas from Massachusetts to Maine, there is increased risk of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater. Large waves as high as 10-20 feet will be crashing against the shoreline and will bring the risk of beach erosion and coastal flooding .

Where is Hurricane Lee?

As of the latest NHC advisory , Hurricane Lee is located about 295 miles southwest of Bermuda and about 840 miles south of Nantucket , Massachusetts. Hurricane Lee is moving to the north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Due to its proximity to Bermuda, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the island.

The NHC says Hurricane Lee is expected to weaken, but is expected to remain a "large and dangerous hurricane" for the next few days.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Based on the hurricane's heading, Bermuda is expected to be spared from the worst of the Category 2 hurricane as the center passes west of the island.

After a close brush with Bermuda, the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada by Saturday. Due to the storm system being hundreds of miles wide, states from the Northeast, to New England and Maritime Canada will feel the effects.

Current Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Hurricane Lee nears Bermuda. (FOX Weather)

What watches or warnings are in effect due to Hurricane Lee in the U.S.

In the U.S., Hurricane Watches are in effect for Downeast Maine, stretching from Stonington to the U.S.- Canada border, while 7.3 million residents are under a Tropical Storm Watch from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine. The Hurricane Watch in Maine is the first to be issued for parts of the state's coastline in nearly 15 years.

In Canada, the Hurricane Watch includes New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island, and parts of western Nova Scotia.

A Tropical Storm Watch in Canada covers parts of coastal New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, including Halifax.

Additionally, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for communities around Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Watches and Warnings. (FOX Weather)

A watch is issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds or hurricane-force winds. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening flooding during the next 48 hours.

"Part of the issue here is as the storm passes by, the wind directions will change and that means some of the water will get caught up in (Massachusetts’) Cape," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin . "This is one of those storm fronts that the water kind of gets stuck, and you end up with this big salad bowl where the water is going side to side and as the wind shifts, it goes to a different part of the coastline, and it literally gets stuck into Cape Cod."

What will Lee's impact be in New England?

Lee's forecast wind field as it approached New England. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring strong, possibly damaging wind gusts to the coastal regions of New England along with massive surf and heavy rain.

Lee will begin to pick up forward speed after it makes its turn to the north, and as it does so, the storm’s wind field is expected to grow in size.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Lee’s wind field to extend more than 550 miles across, which would make impacts far-reaching in New England.

Potential wind gusts in eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. (FOX Weather)

Winds could be whipping across eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod as Lee makes its move north off the coast. The strongest wind gusts will likely be felt on Cape Cod in communities such as Provincetown , Eastham , Barnstable and Harwich.

"This is not a ‘pack up your stuff and get out’ (storm)," Merwin said "This is a hunker down, get ready to lose power. We're going to have really nasty conditions on Saturday, and then we'll wake up on Sunday and it will be a new day."

Forecast rain totals from Hurricane Lee. (FOX Weather)

Most of the heavy rain is expected to fall over Atlantic Canada, but depending on Hurricane Lee's track a few inches of rain could fall in New England.

Coastal regions from Massachusetts to Maine will see the highest rain totals, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire and most of Maine seeing about 1-2 inches, with higher amounts along coastal areas of eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod. Downeast Maine could also see more, with forecast totals between 2-5 inches.

Millions of people in New England should be monitoring Hurricane Lee's progress. (FOX Weather)

People living in New England still have a day to prepare for any potential impacts and power outages Lee will have on the region before the weather starts to deteriorate on Friday.

"We can still see a 24-hour stretch where you might be without power which means everything in your fridge will go bad," Merwin said. "Your food can’t last 24 hours without power to your fridge. So, maybe buy a couple of things at the store over the next couple of days that you can eat and not have to worry about having it refrigerated."