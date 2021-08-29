Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Ida leaves trail of damage across Louisiana

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

Hurricane Ida Lashes New Orleans With Wind and Rain

Hurricane Ida moved inland in Louisiana after making landfall as a category 4 storm on Sunday, August 29, maintaining sustained winds of 130 mph into the afternoon. (Credit: Kendall J Washington via Storyful)

Hurricane Ida continues to make its way through Louisiana and the southern U.S. leaving a trail of damage including torn roofs, knocked down trees, and flooded roads.

Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

Wind tore at awnings, water spilled out of Lake Ponchartrain in New Orleans, and boats broke loose from their moorings. Engineers detected a "negative flow" on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette said.

Hurricane Ida Rips Apart Carport in Houma, Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.(Credit: Paulette Ristine via Storyful)

This footage was taken in Houma, Louisiana where wind gusts ripped apart the carport attached to a home.

Tree Roots Lifted as Hurricane Ida Leaves Hundreds of Thousands Without Power in Louisiana

Several hundred thousand customers were without power in the New Orleans area on the evening of August 29, hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the state. (Credit: Mike Bradley via Storyful)

This video was taken in the Algiers area of New Orleans, showing heavy winds pulling up a tree, along with the soil bed it’s been planted in. Mike Bradley shared the footage on Instagram.

Louisiana Man Records Destruction After Hurricane Ida Rips Roof Off His Home

A man in Houma, Louisiana, began filming after Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off his home, allowing wind and rain to lash the interior, following the storm’s landfall in the south of the state. (Credit: @trevongauno via Storyful)

A man in Houma shared video after Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off his home, allowing wind and rain to lash the inside.

Trevon Gauno said he was in his room when the roof was peeled off by the force of the hurricane. Surveying additional damage to the structure, Gauno said "life is bigger than material things." He told Storyful that he was able to seek shelter at a relative’s home nearby.

Officials said Ida’s swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to a massive hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of New Orleans’ 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents remaining in the city on Sunday to "hunker down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

 