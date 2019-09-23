Hungry hawk eyeing pets in East Atlanta, residents say

Something is stalking East Atlanta, putting residents on edge, who now refuse to leave the side of their pets. The culprit has a natural camouflage, can move at 40 mph, and has a wingspan up to four feet wide.

They're talking about red-tailed hawks, eyeing people's furry friends.

"Tyson was just sitting up here looking like a snack, and the hawk flew [into the window] and tried to grab him," dog-owner Mike Smith said. "I guess [the hawk] fell down to the ground, a little concussed."

"After we heard the thud, I came outside and saw the bird just down here below the window," girlfriend Leigh Lamon described. "I thought he was hurt at first, but right after that he flew up into this tree in the front yard."

The hawks drawing the most concern from residents are likely younger, according to the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Their abundance of feathers make them look even larger.

"I see one out here that's big enough to take him," another dog owner, Terry Moss, said. "He's a big hawk, flying around out here, so I just keep an eye on him."

A wildlife technician told FOX 5 those younger birds are not as good of hunters, so while it's uncommon for them to go after anything larger than a squirrel, they are opportunistic. If they think something is injured or an easy target, they may swoop in.

Advertisement

Lamon's mother said her pup was taloned by a hawk before and has the battle scars to prove it.

"[The hawk] carried him but somehow miraculously dropped him before he got away," Lamon said. "He was shaken for a couple days but ultimately he was fine."​​​​​​​

An expert with the Chattahoochee Nature Center advised dog owners to use brightly-decorated onesies with eye-balls to ward off hawks. She noted to avoid using the color red because it could be mistaken for blood.