Hundreds line up overnight for Black Friday deals in Lawrenceville

The Brief Hundreds line up overnight in Lawrenceville for Black Friday deals First 250 shoppers receive gift cards as crowds pack the store NRF expects 186.9 million shoppers nationwide through Cyber Monday



Black Friday officially kicked off Friday morning, and hundreds of shoppers at Bass Pro Shops in Lawrenceville lined up overnight to secure early deals and gift card giveaways.

What we know:

Store employees said roughly 500 people gathered before the doors opened at 5 a.m. The first 250 customers received gift cards, which were handed out quickly and ran out long before everyone in line could claim one. Many shoppers arrived as early as 8:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with some skipping dessert at Thanksgiving dinner to secure a spot near the front.

Once inside, crowds filled the aisles as shoppers searched for steep Black Friday discounts. Several people told FOX 5 Atlanta that items like socks were among the most popular picks this year. Others said the annual tradition is less about shopping and more about creating memories with friends and family.

At JCPenney at the Mall of Georgia, doors opened at 5 a.m. with shoppers greeted by giveaways and early-morning promotions. Customers who arrived before sunrise received Peanuts snow globes and peel-off cards worth $10, $30 or up to $500. One shopper claimed the top prize shortly after opening. Crowds formed long checkout lines as popular items quickly moved off shelves, including a high-demand kitchen appliance that many rushed to buy. The store is also holding additional giveaways at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., offering prizes ranging from coffee makers to diamond jewelry in an effort to keep shoppers coming throughout the day.

Dig deeper:

Nationwide, the National Retail Federation estimates that 186.9 million people are expected to shop in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Retail analysts say the traditional distinctions between Black Friday and Cyber Monday have largely faded, as retailers now roll out overlapping promotions throughout the long holiday weekend.