Hundreds get active for a good cause at Atlanta Heart Walk

People from all over metro Atlanta joined nearly a million Americans across the country to raise funds for live-saving science Saturday morning.

Heart disease is the number killer worldwide, but the American Heart Association's Atlanta Heart Walk is hoping to change that. Hundreds of people gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta to walk the 5K to take steps to both stay active and raise awareness about the importance of staying heart-healthy.

For a lot of the walkers, this issue is personal. Mark Wagenknecht walked to honor his late son-in-law, who died from a heart attack in 2018. Other Atlantans were walking for mothers, sisters, friends, neighbors, and more.

This year's Heart Walk has raised more than $2.5 million for the American Heart Association's research.

FOX 5 is a proud sponsor of the event and all your favorite FOX 5 reporters joined in Saturday morning to do their part for a great cause and cheer all the participants on.

