Hundreds danced the night away at Tim Tebow's Night to Shine

Hundreds of churches around the world held proms Friday night for special needs teens and adults. The Tim Tebow Foundation launched Night to Shine in 2014. Every year more and more people come together to celebrate this special night.

They rolled out the red carpet for honored guests at Northstar Church in Kennesaw. A crowd cheered and paparazzi snapped photos as guests arrived.

Ladies were fussed over by hairstylists and makeup artists. Men had their shoes shined. They wanted to look their best on prom night.

All guests were matched with a volunteer buddy. Emma Peach escorted John Chambliss.

"It's so much fun just to make their day and people like John.. he's so excited and such a happy soul," said Peach.

There was singing, dinner and plenty of dancing.

Advertisement

The Tim Tebow Foundation says Night to Shine is held in more than 700 churches around the world. More than 100-thousand guests attend. The athlete saying he wants to make the world a place where every single person is valued and honored for their God-given worth. He sent a video message to those at the prom where everyone is crowned king or queen.

"Even more important than being crowned king and queen we believe that's how the God in this universe looks at you every single day of your life," said Tebow.

The Tim Tebow Foundation estimates 115-thousand honored guests attended Night to Shine this year. More than 200-thousand people volunteered so they could be part of this special night.