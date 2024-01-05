Hundreds attend memorial service for Spalding County deputy

Hundreds came out to a memorial service in honor of Spalding County Sgt. Marc McIntyre who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

SPALDING COUNTY DEPUTY DIES AFTER BEING SHOT IN GRIFFIN, STANDOFF OVER

Many in attendance at the memorial service at Griffin First Assembly Church of God Friday were wearing Hawaiian shirts... a staple for Sgt. McIntyre when he was not in uniform.

"We want to honor someone who served both in our military and our Sheriff's Department. We want to honor someone who was a fiance and a best friend and an uncle and a dad," Oak Hill Church Pastor Stephen Dervan said.

Sgt. McIntyre had been with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for 8-1/2 years. He was responding to a domestic call on Deason Street on Dec. 29 when he was shot and killed.

Co-workers remembered him as a man who would always be there for anyone and everyone. They say he even left a coveted role as a narcotics investigator to better serve the community.

"He told me that as a narcotics investigator, he didn't get the interactions with people that he got from patrol and he missed that," Lt. Michael Storey said.

Several community members also lined the streets to pay tribute to Sgt. McIntyre and show support for his fellow officers as the cars made their way from Atlanta Motor Speedway to the church.

"You really feel when one of them do get hurt and lose their life trying to protect us," J.D. Walker said.

"We don't want nobody to lose their life, but the job got to be done. And it's good that the people line up for the funeral and everything and just showing their respect that's what I'm here for," he added.

COMMUNITY HONORS LIFE OF BELOVED SPALDING COUNTY SERGEANT KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY

The sheriff's office also says donations are being accepted at any United Bank branch. you're asked to mark those in memory of Sgt. Marc McIntyre.