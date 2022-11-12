Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday.
The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and is assisting in the investigation. The GBI Medical Examiner is conducting the autopsy.
Investigators did not indicate if they suspect foul play to be involved.