Human remains found behind DeKalb County church

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police search for clues after human remains were found behind a DeKalb County church on Nov. 12, 2021. article

Police search for clues after human remains were found behind a DeKalb County church on Nov. 12, 2021. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the identity of human remains found behind a DeKalb County church on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out to Rehoboth Baptist Church located in the 3000 block of Lawrenceville Highway around 12:30 p.m. DeKalb County police said human remains were found behind in the rear of the church.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as try to identify the remains.

Police consider the case an active investigation.

