Human remains found behind DeKalb County church

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the identity of human remains found behind a DeKalb County church on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out to Rehoboth Baptist Church located in the 3000 block of Lawrenceville Highway around 12:30 p.m. DeKalb County police said human remains were found behind in the rear of the church.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as try to identify the remains.

Police consider the case an active investigation.

