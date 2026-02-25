80 counts filed against woman accused of killing girlfriend, stealing her identity

article

The Brief Angel Marie Thompson faces an 80-count indictment after allegedly murdering her girlfriend and stealing her identity in 2007. Nicole Alston's body was found in a burning bag along a Troup County roadside. A DNA match in December 2023 confirmed the remains in the burning bag belonged to Alston.



Nearly two decades after a gruesome discovery on a rural Troup County roadside, a woman now faces an 80-count indictment for allegedly murdering her girlfriend and stealing her identity for years.

What we know:

The indictment against Angel Marie Thompson, filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, includes charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and dozens of counts related to fraud and identity theft.

Thompson was arrested on Aug. 19, 2024, for concealing the death of Nicole Alston.

The backstory:

The case dates back to Dec. 6, 2007, when Troup County deputies discovered a black bag burning at the corner of Whitfield Road and Stitcher Road with partially burned human remains; however, the hands, feet, and head were missing.

It wasn't until December 2023 that a DNA match confirmed the remains belonged to 24-year-old Alston, who last resided in Manhattan, New York.

Nicole Alston's body was found in 2007. (FOX 5)



Investigators learned that Alston had left Atlanta in 2007 to live with Thompson in Manhattan. Thompson was wanted in New York at the time for theft and identity fraud.

Warrants allege Thompson was abusive and killed Alston because she wanted to return to New York, but Thompson did not want to due to her outstanding warrants.

Dig deeper:

Authorities estimate that Thompson stole roughly $200,000 after Alston's death by using her identity to collect Social Security benefits, food stamps, and Section 8 housing under her name for eight years.

The Social Security Administration contacted Thompson in 2015 to requalify for benefits, and she resumed using her own identity.

Arrest warrants accuse Thompson of killing Alston through "homicidal violence by undetermined means," saying the cause of death was by "causing violence to her throat or head."

"The victim was receiving SSI, Food stamps, and HUD housing and was wanting to return to New York. The suspect may not have wanted to lose the financial support, so the victim was murdered, and the suspect assumed her identity and continued to live as the victim," the warrant reads. "The suspect has received all financial benefits after the death and lived as the victim for eight years."

Although Alston's body was found in Troup County, investigators believe most of the crimes occurred in Fulton County, and so the case has been transferred there.

What they're saying:

Troup County Investigator Clay Bryant, who helped with the investigation previously, said Alston's death was the work of a "true sociopath."

Sandy Springs detectives said the night Alston's body was found, Thompson was reportedly on dating sites, and a month later, she had put the apartment they shared up for rent while trying to sell Alston's car.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said this case was among the most gruesome she had worked on during her 29-year law enforcement career.

Alston's mother, Sylvia Austin, said she never stopped looking for her daughter.

"She didn't deserve this, and I wish I'd never let her come to Georgia," Austin said previously.

What's next:

Thompson remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail as her case moves through Fulton County Superior Court.

RELATED: