Heavy police presence at DeKalb jewelry store for out-of-state probe

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County police officers assist in an out-of-state investigation at the Malani Jewelers store along DeKalb Industrial Way on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

DeKalb County police investigators are on the scene at a jewelry store along DeKalb Industrial Way.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area shortly after 3:30 p.m., observing several police cars in front of Malani Jewelers, located in a shopping center just south of U.S. 78.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers are assisting in a Texas Bureau of Investigation probe.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what prompted the involvement of a Texas-based agency or whether the probe is related to a specific incident at the store.

Police have not yet released information regarding potential suspects, injuries, or whether any property was seized during the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.