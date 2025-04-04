HSI Atlanta holds briefing on results of multi-agency crime crackdown

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta held a media briefing Friday morning to detail the results of a 10-day joint operation that targeted a range of serious criminal activity across the metro area.

The operation, which ran from March 24 to April 3, 2025, brought together multiple federal and local agencies, including HSI, the FBI, DEA, ATF, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and local law enforcement partners. The coordinated effort focused on disrupting human trafficking networks, drug smuggling operations, child exploitation crimes, and immigration violations.

During the upcoming briefing, officials from each participating agency are expected to outline the scope of the operation, share arrest totals, and discuss how the effort impacted public safety in the region.