Man with active homicide warrant arrested after barricading himself in Atlanta home with woman, police say

Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night.

Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.

Police said they announced themselves but the suspect refused to exit the apartment.

Police negotiated until the man, Demond Frazier, surrendered without incident. Officers learned he had an active warrant for his arrest after cuffing him.

The woman made it out safely with "minor abrasions," police said, after law enforcement set a perimeter.