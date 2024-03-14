FOX 5 fostering puppy to become service dog | How you can donate to Mae

In July of last year, FOX 5 announced we were partnering with Georgia-based nonprofit Canine Assistants to foster a dog and teach it to become a service animal. We introduced you to Mae, and right away she brought a smile to your face.

It's been almost nine months since Mae started her service dog journey, and so far she has learned a lot!

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Now she needs your help. It takes a lot to raise and care for a service dog to be, but with support from viewers like you, she can continue on her path.

Canine Assistants has a campaign where viewers can help support Mae. You can donate to give her extra treats and toys, help her learn and much more.

You can see the fundraising campaign here.

You can follow Mae's journey on Good Day Atlanta and on her Instagram.