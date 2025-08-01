How researchers urge you to help combat invasive insect found in Fulton County

The Brief The invasive spotted lanternfly has now been found in Atlanta, specifically in Fulton County. The insect feeds on over 70 types of trees, fruits, and plants, including peaches. UGA researchers ask Georgians to kill and report sightings to prevent agricultural damage.



Researchers from the University of Georgia are tracking the invasive spotted lanternfly, which has made its way to Metro Atlanta.

The bugs can kill plants and trees precious to Georgia's ecosystem and economy.

The researchers have asked for the public’s help in tracking and eliminating the pest.

What we know:

The spotted lanternfly originated in Asia and first appeared in the United States in 2014. It is known for feeding destructively on more than 70 kinds of plants, including trees, flowers, and fruits like peaches.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has confirmed the insect’s presence in Fulton County.

"Right now, it's being found in Atlanta," said Rebekah Wallace, with UGA's Center Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health. "North Georgia is also home to apple crops and peach crops, things like that. Those are all hosts for spotted lanternfly."

If the pest spreads further, it could cost Georgia’s agricultural industry millions of dollars.

What you can do:

UGA researchers have a clear request: if you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it and report it.

"Squishing is very important," Wallace said. "But if you also report what you're finding, then the researchers know it's there as well. And they can help, in research, and management efforts."

She is in charge of the state’s official lanternfly tracking tool, EDDMapS.

Sightings can be reported through an app or online.

She added to doublecheck that the bug is not one native to Georgia that looks similar to a spotted lanternfly.

Why you should care:

So far, confirmed sightings are limited to Fulton County. But researchers say every report matters and may be the key to containing the infestation before it reaches Georgia’s crops in full force.

"Any kind of flat surface they'll lay their eggs on. And so that's a major way these can spread very quickly and make these big long jumps like it did, into Georgia," Wallace said.

Every confirmed report provides vital data that helps both state and federal agencies in controlling the spread, she added.