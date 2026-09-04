How to help family of fallen Warm Springs police officer

The Brief Sgt. Christopher Fisher was shot and killed inside his patrol car Tuesday night, leaving behind a wife and two young children. The Southern States Police Benevolent Association launched a memorial fund to ease the sudden financial burden on Fisher's family following his death. Verified contributions can be made online through the Sgt. Chris Fisher Memorial Fund (PBFI) or the official Fisher Family GoFundMe Page.



A law enforcement nonprofit has launched a fundraising campaign to support the family of Sgt. Christopher Fisher, who was shot and killed in his patrol car Tuesday night.

Support for Sgt. Chris Fisher's family

What we know:

Sgt. Fisher is survived by his wife and two young children.

To support his family during this difficult time, the Southern States Police Benevolent Association initiated an official fundraiser, with all proceeds going directly to Fisher's loved ones.

Supporting families when an officer is killed in the line of duty is part of the nonprofit organization's core mission.

Warm Springs police officer killed

The backstory:

According to court documents, Fisher arrested 23-year-old Jimmy Steverson last Thursday, about five days before the shooting.

During that encounter at a gas station, Steverson punched Fisher and struck him in the face.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Steverson later ambushed and killed Fisher while he was sitting inside his patrol car Tuesday night.

Steverson was located several hours later in South Carolina with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

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Nonprofit pledges to help

What they're saying:

Randy Byrd with the Southern States Police Benevolent Association emphasized the community's responsibility to stand by the fallen officer's family, calling the incident a horrific and unnecessary attack on law enforcement.

"Young children and a wife and kids, and it's tough those kids will be growing up without a father," Byrd said.

He noted that the financial strain on a surviving family can quickly compound after a sudden loss.

"When this tragedy happened, the officer was going to work every day providing for his family, then that void is there," Byrd said. "When that money suddenly stops and that income is not coming in, it can create another set of burdens for the family because those bills keep showing up."

Byrd pledged that the community and organization will remain committed to honoring Officer Fisher's legacy and supporting his loved ones.

"We aren’t going to forget you, Sgt. Chris Fisher. We won't forget you, and we want you to know we got your family," Byrd said. "We will do everything we can to honor him and his family."

More about Sgt. Fisher

According to the online obituary for Sgt. Fisher, he was born in Atlanta and grew up in Newnan, where he attended East Coweta High School.

He served for 5 years in the U.S. Army as a transportation specialist and then dedicated his life to law enforcement – serving Heard County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, and Warm Springs Police Department. During that time, he also served as a SWAT officer.

Additionally, he was a devoted husband to Carly and proud father to two children named Ava and Knox. He loved to explore caves and go backpacking and he loved spending time with his family.

He is also survived by his parents, many family members, and his brothers and sisters in the military and law enforcement.

How to help

What you can do:

Two official fundraising efforts have been established to assist the family of Sgt. Chris Fisher following their loss.

Community members wishing to support the Fisher family during this time can donate directly through the following memorial funds:

What's next:

Services for Fisher will be held Tuesday at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville.