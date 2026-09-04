Convicted felon sentenced after traffic stop leads to stolen gun arrest

The Brief La'Qyale Emmanuel Fortson, 35, was sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession, federal prosecutors said. A Butts County deputy pulled Fortson over on I-75 and discovered a stolen Glock pistol under his seat. Fortson, a convicted felon, was ordered to serve 100 months followed by three years of supervised release.



A metro Atlanta man with a criminal history is headed to federal prison for more than eight years after a traffic stop on I-75 led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

La'Qyale Emmanuel Fortson, 35, of Riverdale and Butts County, was sentenced on Thursday to serve 100 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Fortson pleaded guilty on May 19 to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Butts County after a deputy noticed Fortson was following a tractor-trailer too closely, a news release said.

Prosecutors said when the deputy approached the vehicle, he detected the smell of marijuana. After a narcotics K-9 alerted to the car, Fortson admitted to having marijuana in the center console.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a small quantity of marijuana in the center console, an open bottle of tequila behind the passenger seat and an unloaded Glock pistol hidden underneath the driver’s seat, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Federal prosecutors said investigators confirmed the pistol was stolen out of East Point. Fortson admitted he bought the firearm from a friend and knew he was legally prohibited from possessing it due to his prior felony record, which includes convictions for aggravated assault, battery and obstructing a police officer.

What they're saying:

Federal and local law enforcement officials highlighted the sentence as part of ongoing efforts to target repeat violent offenders.

"Convicted felons with violent histories who are caught illegally possessing firearms will face federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes. "I appreciate the dedicated efforts of our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to bring repeat offenders to justice and keep our communities safe."

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long praised the federal partnership.

"Through continued collaboration with our federal partners, we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure violent criminals are held accountable," Sheriff Long said.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not publicly specified the exact date the traffic stop and arrest occurred on I-75.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the person Fortson claimed to have purchased the stolen gun from, or whether that individual faces charges.