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Mother demands answers after son stabbed at DeKalb County jail

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated September 4, 2026 6:29 PM EDT Published September 4, 2026 6:26 PM EDT
Inmate beaten in attack over DeKalb jail phone
Inmate beaten in attack over DeKalb jail phone

Inmate beaten in attack over DeKalb jail phone

Officials have arrested 11 inmates following a life-threatening attack on a man at the DeKalb County Jail.

The Brief

    • Eleven inmates face charges after a 33-year-old man suffered severe beating and stabbing injuries at the DeKalb County jail.
    • Chryshawn Love said her son was attacked after walking away from a telephone in a high-security housing area.
    • Paramedics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for urgent care before officials placed him in a compliance area.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta mother demands accountability after a violent group attack inside the DeKalb County jail left her 33-year-old son severely injured.

DeKalb County jail assault

What we know:

A 33-year-old man suffered extensive injuries after an attack at the DeKalb County jail last week. His mother, Chryshawn Love, said her son walked up to use a telephone on his floor when someone told him he could not use it because it belonged to a specific gang. He said, "you can have the phone," and walked away to sit down. Someone ambushed him from behind, and approximately 15 inmates jumped on him, stabbing him in the head, back and eye.

A booking photo shows 33-year-old inmate Anthony Smith, who was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after being ambushed and stabbed inside the DeKalb County jail in Decatur, Georgia on September 4, 2026. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Detention officers later placed him in a compliance area upon his return to the facility. Jail officials identified and charged 11 inmates in connection with the beating.

Inmate safety concerns

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names of the 11 inmates who face charges. Authorities have not explained how 15 inmates managed to organize a sudden attack without staff intervening immediately.

An aerial view highlights the DeKalb County jail facility in Decatur, Georgia, where investigators have identified 11 suspects following a violent group assault that left inmate Anthony Smith hospitalized on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Family demands accountability

What they're saying:

Love expressed outrage over the lack of protection inside the facility. 

"This shouldn't happen in the first place," Love said. "And you have people that are supposed to be watching and you're not safe." 

Chryshawn Love speaks out to demand safety accountability and answers after her 33-year-old son Anthony Smith was brutally beaten and stabbed by a group of inmates inside the DeKalb County jail in Decatur, Georgia on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta

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Ongoing jail investigation

What's next:

DeKalb County jail officials said they are continuing to investigate the violent incident. Smith's family remains concerned for his safety while he stays in custody at the facility. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor, who interviewed the victim's mother and gathered details from DeKalb County jail officials.

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety