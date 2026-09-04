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Vacant Roswell Kohl's converted into $28M church facility

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Roswell
Published September 4, 2026 6:26 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 6:26 PM EDT
Roswell church transforms vacant Kohl's site
Roswell church transforms vacant Kohl's site

Roswell church transforms vacant Kohl's site

Eagle's Nest Church unveiled a $28 million redevelopment of a vacant retail building into a community hub on Holcomb Bridge Road.

The Brief

    • Eagles Nest Church unveiled the first phase of its $28 million redevelopment project in Roswell.
    • The church transformed a vacant Kohl's into an 80,000-square-foot multi-use community destination.
    • City leaders and residents welcome the venue for hosting community events, concerts and gatherings.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Eagles Nest Church has officially launched the first phase of a $28 million redevelopment project, transforming a long-abandoned department store on Holcomb Bridge Road into a multi-use community space. 

Roswell church revitalization

What we know:

Eagles Nest Church unveiled the new 80,000-square-foot facility Friday on a 16-acre campus along Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell. 

Eagles Nest Church unveiled its new auditorium inside a renovated former Kohl's department store to launch the first phase of a $28 million redevelopment project along Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

Senior Pastor Lee Jenkins led the project to turn the former Kohl's store, which sat empty for nearly a decade, into a hub designed to drive economic activity. 

Former employee Susan Hayes, who worked at the location for over 10 years, expressed excitement to see the site brought back to life. 

Community usage options

The backstory:

Local leaders and residents welcome the project, noting it offers versatile space beyond weekend worship. 

Roswell resident Mary Robichaux said the site expands capabilities for people to gather and build community ties. 

An aerial view shows the 80,000-square-foot Eagles Nest Church facility along Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell, which transformed a vacant Kohl's store into a multi-use community hub as part of a $28 million revitalization project on September 4, 2026.

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The flexible layout allows the venue to host corporate trainings, weddings, concerts and public forums. 

Future project phases

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific timeline or full cost details for the remaining phases of the 16-acre campus redevelopment. 

Roswell, offering a flexible layout designed to host worship services, concerts, and community gatherings as part of a $28 million facility unveiled on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

Roswell economic impact

What's next:

Church leaders plan to keep the center active seven days a week to help revitalize the surrounding commercial corridor. Pastor Jenkins emphasized that the grand opening is only the first step in a broader long-term vision for the property. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Deidra Dukes, who was live on scene in Roswell, as well as interviews with Pastor Lee Jenkins, former Kohl's supervisor Susan Hayes, and Roswell resident Mary Robichaux. 

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