'Keep Haralson rural': Residents fight potential data center deal

The Brief Haralson County officials entered into a $45 million deal to sell land that could host a data center. Community members in Haralson County are speaking out against the potential development, citing rural preservation concerns. The city of Tallapoosa must still approve any project on the newly annexed 1,600-acre property.



A $45 million land deal in Haralson County has sparked local pushback over potential plans to build a data center.

Rural land deal

What we know:

Haralson County entered a $45 million agreement to sell more than 1,600 acres to Georgia-Tallapoosa LLC. The city of Tallapoosa annexed the property, but the city council must give final approval before any development begins.

Haralson County residents posted signs opposing a proposed $45 million land deal and potential data center development to preserve their rural community on September 4, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Resident pushback

What they're saying:

Sharon Bell, who has lived in Haralson County for 60 years, put up "Keep Haralson Rural" signs near her property.

She said she opposes bringing a data center to the site, even if it involved a major company like Amazon.

Haralson County officials entered a $45 million land agreement with Georgia-Tallapoosa LLC that could bring a major data center to the region on September 4, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Resident Matthew Bell called claims that the land might be used for something else "hogwash."

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Danny Elsberry said over the phone that a recent amendment opened the acreage to other possibilities beyond a data center.

Regional trend

The backstory:

Nearby Georgia counties, ranging from DeKalb to Paulding, have put moratoriums on data center construction.

The city of Tallapoosa annexed 1,600 acres of land involved in a $45 million deal that requires municipal approval before any data center development begins on September 4, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

In Douglas, officials hosted a town hall with local utilities to assure residents their electricity rates would not increase. Even as national figures like President Donald Trump endorse data centers, local opposition crosses typical political lines.

Official response

What we don't know:

Neither the Tallapoosa mayor nor members of the Haralson County Commission were available for a sit-down interview. Official plans for the 1,600-acre site have not been confirmed.