How can sleep save your relationship?

Researchers from Florida State University found that when couples slept longer than they usually did on an average night, they were much happier with their marriages. At least for the following day.

The paper, published in Journal of Family Psychology, theorizes that it's because getting enough sleep influences how much self-control you have on a daily basis. Sleep replenishes the mental energy needed to have self-control.

The researchers examined different "relationship experiences"- like doing chores and solving conflicts. When people slept well, tedious things like taking out the trash, had a much smaller negative impact. Sleep acted as a buffer that meant letting your partner pick the movie wasn’t such a terrible burden.

Add it to the long list of what makes sleep a "wonder drug." Beauty potion, weight loss tool, marriage counselor.

Looks like it might actually be ok to go to bed angry- instead of arguing all night. A good night’s rest might do you both more good.