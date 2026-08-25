How a $5,000 credit union grant is powering Morris Brown Esports

The Brief Delta Community Credit Union donated $5,000 to support STEM technology hardware for the Morris Brown College Esports lab in Atlanta. The grant funds production studio equipment for live streams and wireless peripheral hardware to enhance multi-purpose learning. Morris Brown College remains the only Atlanta University Center institution offering degrees in Esports performance and drone technology.



A $5,000 gift from Delta Community Credit Union is expanding learning opportunities for Morris Brown College students in gaming and broadcast technology.

Atlanta credit union support

What we know:

The $5,000 funding provides STEM technology hardware, including wireless peripherals and production studio equipment for live streaming and broadcasting training. The addition allows the Department of Business to adapt the Esports innovation lab for multipurpose learning. Launched in 2021, the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation was the first facility of its kind for a Historically Black College and University in Georgia. MBC remains the only school in the Atlanta University Center offering a degree in Esports performance and drone technology.

Delta Community Credit Union representatives joined Morris Brown College leaders last Wednesday for an official check presentation supporting the school's Esports program. Attendees included MBC President Dr. Kevin James, Provost Dr. Jamie Jamison, Business Department Chair Dr. Yaw Adoo, Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement Justin Clark, and Esports Head Coach Levoski Brown. Delta Community representatives William Wesley, Reina Jones, and Jamar Thomas were also on hand for the event.

Historic institution growth

Why you should care:

Students at Morris Brown College can earn a four-year bachelor's degree with an Esports performance concentration or a one-year certificate in Esports performance and drone technology.

James noted that growing opportunities in gaming, streaming, and content creation can prepare students for high-demand careers, including positions with airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jones explained that Delta Community proudly supports STEAM learning to equip students at the historic institution with valuable skills for future success.

Future program expansion

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced specific installation dates for the new studio equipment. It remains unclear how many additional students will enroll in the certificate and degree programs for the upcoming academic term.